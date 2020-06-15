Arlington Little League excited about resuming practices during Phase 2 reopening

As Northern Virginia begins Phase Two of its gradual reopening, youth sports are playing a key role in helping kids get through the coronavirus pandemic.

So what does that look like for children in the region, once teams can resume practicing the week of June 15?

Arlington Little League chief Adam Balutis said baseball is not going to look the way it did last summer. For his players and coaches, a lot of time at the beginning will be spent teaching social distancing as it pertains to playing baseball.

But that hasn’t stopped parents from signing their kids up, he said.

“We had 1,400 people sign up in the spring, and about 80% of them want to have some kind of season, some kind of semblance of something for the kids to do,” Balutis said.

Players won’t be able to sit in the dugout together or share equipment. There will also be social distancing requirements for parents who show up to watch as well.

Balutis said he has been working closely with the county’s parks and recreation department, which sets the timeline for when certain activities can resume.

Currently, Arlington County only permits practices and training. Balutis said he is hopeful games can resume next month.

