North Glebe Road to close near Chain Bridge for water main repairs

Repairs to the water main that burst Nov. 8 forcing traffic to divert from Chain Bridge will close part of North Glebe Road Wednesday night. The closure is expected to last through Thursday morning's rush hour.

The section of North Glebe Road where the 36-inch pipe burst will close no earlier than 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Arlington County Department of Environmental Services.

If there are no complications in the repair work, the roadway is expected to reopen in time for the Thursday evening’s rush hour.

The intersection of North Glebe Road and Chain Bridge Road, Va. 123, will remain open during the temporary road closure.

The water main break triggered 48 hours of boil water advisories for parts of Arlington County and Northwest D.C. The current repair work is not expected to impact water service.

Road repairs, including replacing damaged guard rail and improving drainage, will be done in the weeks ahead on a schedule that the county said will minimize impacts on traffic.

Below is a map of where the closure will take place.

N Glebe Road near Chain Bridge will shut down Wednesday night, Nov. 13, no earlier than 7pm and remain closed through Thursday morning rush hour as crews restore water system capacity following the large water main break that occurred Friday. https://t.co/tziqU2EfzK pic.twitter.com/a9P1Kaeg11 — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) November 12, 2019

