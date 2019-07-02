Man seriously injured after Arlington house fire

Arlington fire officials said the blaze broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the garage of a single-family home in the 2300 block of South Hayes Street.

One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a fire early Tuesday morning in Arlington, Virginia.

Crews found the injured man outside the burning building when they arrived. He was transported to an area burn center for treatment.

A firefighter is also being treated for dehydration.

The cause of the fire had not been pinned down as of Tuesday morning. It did not spread beyond the garage, and there were no other injuries.

The regional Red Cross is on scene assisting two other occupants of the home.

#FinalUpdate: 2300 blk S Hayes St, fire in garage/apartment, fire is out, unit in service, Fire Marshal investigating, 1 adult male transported to burn center in serious condition, 1 frightened transported for dehydration, @RedCross assisting 2 occupants of main house on property pic.twitter.com/xbaBub8Z1J — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 2, 2019

