202
Home » Arlington, VA News » VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows…

VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows suspect in Crystal City assault

By Jack Pointer June 13, 2019 3:57 pm 06/13/2019 03:57pm
230 Shares

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are searching for a man who they believe assaulted a woman inside a Crystal City elevator Thursday morning.

It occurred around 8:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

A man cornered the victim inside an open elevator, police said, then touched and sexually assaulted her before witnesses arrived at the scene and he fled.

Surveillance video was also released of a suspect, who is described as being 6-feet tall and having an athletic build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington County police at (703) 228-4173 or email them at acpdsvu@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News crime jack pointer Local News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!