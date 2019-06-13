VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows suspect in Crystal City assault

Arlington County police are searching for a man who they believe assaulted a woman inside a Crystal City elevator Thursday morning. Watch surveillance video of the suspect.

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are searching for a man who they believe assaulted a woman inside a Crystal City elevator Thursday morning.

It occurred around 8:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

A man cornered the victim inside an open elevator, police said, then touched and sexually assaulted her before witnesses arrived at the scene and he fled.

Surveillance video was also released of a suspect, who is described as being 6-feet tall and having an athletic build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington County police at (703) 228-4173 or email them at acpdsvu@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477).

