Man in critical condition after Arlington house fire

By Alicia Abelson June 11, 2019 9:43 am 06/11/2019 09:43am
A man is listed in critical condition after a fire in an Arlington, Virginia, home on Tuesday morning.

A fire spread out from a stovetop in a home on the 3800 block of 5th Street North around 7:30 a.m., the Arlington Fire Department said.

First responders rescued one occupant and transported him to an area hospital.

The fire has been extinguished. An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday morning.

Topics:
5th street north Arlington, VA News fire Local News Virginia News
