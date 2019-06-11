Man in critical condition after Arlington house fire

A man is listed in critical condition after a fire in a single-family Arlington, Virginia home on Tuesday morning.
A fire spread out from a stovetop in a home on the 3800 block of 5th Street North around 7:30 a.m., the Arlington Fire Department said.
First responders rescued one occupant and transported him to an area hospital.
The fire has been extinguished. An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday morning.
