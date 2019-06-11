Man in critical condition after Arlington house fire

A man is listed in critical condition after a fire in a single-family Arlington, Virginia home on Tuesday morning.

A man is listed in critical condition after a fire in an Arlington, Virginia, home on Tuesday morning.

A fire spread out from a stovetop in a home on the 3800 block of 5th Street North around 7:30 a.m., the Arlington Fire Department said.

First responders rescued one occupant and transported him to an area hospital.

The fire has been extinguished. An investigation was ongoing on Tuesday morning.

#Breaking: Units called to 3800 blk 5th St N for fire on the stove. Crews removed one occupant in critical condition and transported to hospital. Fire is out. Fire Marshal on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/IOKkHpzH1K — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) June 11, 2019

