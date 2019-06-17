Arlington County paddles closer to getting a boathouse

Arlington County, Virginia, residents are a step closer to having a place to launch a canoe, kayak or other non-motorized boat on the Potomac River.

Arlington County, Virginia, residents are a step closer to having a place to launch a canoe, kayak or other non-motorized boat on the Potomac River.

The National Park Service said that plans for a boathouse with a 300-foot-long floating dock south of Key Bridge have cleared environmental review.

The site on the Arlington shoreline, across the water from the northern tip of Theodore Roosevelt Island, would include a boat storage facility, as well.

The boathouse is a long time coming for the county. Currently, rowing teams at three Arlington County public high schools must be driven to boathouses in Georgetown in order to get on the river.

As part of the overall plans, launch sites at Roaches Run and Riverside would also be created for people who car-top their boats

The much-anticipated boathouse is many months or years away. The facility must still be funded, designed and constructed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.