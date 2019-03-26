Need a bigger boat: 35-pound bass caught on the Potomac River

A man snagged an estimated 35-pound, 40-inch striped bass near Fletcher's Cove in Northwest D.C. on Friday. See photo.
A man made quite the catch on the Potomac River last week.
According to ABC 7, Connor Donovan snagged an estimated 35-pound, 40-inch striped bass near Fletcher’s Cove in Northwest D.C.
Don’t count on feasting on this beast, though. Donovan reportedly released the giant fish back into the river.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.