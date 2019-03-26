Need a bigger boat: 35-pound bass caught on the Potomac River

A man snagged an estimated 35-pound, 40-inch striped bass near Fletcher's Cove in Northwest D.C. on Friday. See photo.

A man made quite the catch on the Potomac River last week.

Look at this large striped bass caught near Fletcher’s Boat House on the Potomac River in DC. This is an indicator that our rivers are getting healthier! #FishDC #SustainableDC Angler: Connor Donovan Photographer: Mike Bailey pic.twitter.com/r7iXrl5feZ — Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) (@DOEE_DC) March 22, 2019

According to ABC 7, Connor Donovan snagged an estimated 35-pound, 40-inch striped bass near Fletcher’s Cove in Northwest D.C.

Don’t count on feasting on this beast, though. Donovan reportedly released the giant fish back into the river.

