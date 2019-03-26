202
Home » Local News » Need a bigger boat:…

Need a bigger boat: 35-pound bass caught on the Potomac River

By WTOP Staff March 26, 2019 1:39 am 03/26/2019 01:39am
120 Shares

A man made quite the catch on the Potomac River last week.

According to ABC 7, Connor Donovan snagged an estimated 35-pound, 40-inch striped bass near Fletcher’s Cove in Northwest D.C.

Don’t count on feasting on this beast, though. Donovan reportedly released the giant fish back into the river.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets connor donovan Living News Local News potomac river striped bass Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!