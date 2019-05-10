202
Arlington restaurant worker may have sexually assaulted other colleagues

By Dan Friedell May 10, 2019 10:44 pm 05/10/2019 10:44pm
Arlington County police say they think there may be other victims of a restaurant worker recently charged with sexually assaulting a female co-worker.

On May 4, police responded to the report of a woman who had been cornered by a man inside a walk-in freezer at a restaurant where they both work. The man, later identified as Duglas Santos, 25, of Arlington, was charged with abduction, object sexual penetration and sexual battery.

Police took him into custody when he returned to work at the restaurant, on the 3000 block of Clarendon Boulevard, the next day. He is being held without bond at an Arlington County jail.

Based on the early phase of the investigation, the Special Victims Unit, believes the suspect held positions in other restaurants in the county and he may have committed other assaults.

Anyone who had inappropriate contact with Santos in the past, or who has information related to other incidents, is asked to contact Detective H. Molina of the county’s Special Victims Unit at 703-228-4208 or via email at hmolina@arlingtonva.us.

 

Arlington, VA News crime sexual assault
