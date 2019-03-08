2 hospitalized after car slides off GW Parkway, NB lanes closed for hours

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car slid off the George Washington Parkway and crashed into trees. The crash blocked traffic for many hours.

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car slid off the George Washington Parkway and crashed into trees Friday morning, shuttering northbound lanes for hours.

U.S. Park Police said it happened around 6 a.m., just before the exit to Reagan National Airport.

WTOP’s Jack Taylor said the car was on fire at some point.

Northbound lanes had been closed since shortly after the crash. They reopened around 10:30 a.m.

“GW Parkway is a mess!” one listener wrote to WTOP from the road earlier Friday. “I’ve been in the car for an hour and only gone 5 miles. Avoid it at all costs!”

Serious accident this morning on #GWParkway. Car on its side being cut out of a patch of trees w/ chainsaws near @Reagan_Airport, intersection of #MountVernonTrail and #4MileRunTrail. Car tracks thru mud on airport side of trail, crossing trail, ending in trees. @WTOP @Big1003 pic.twitter.com/bIVjN9yTGu — Adam Lee Shaw (@adamleeshaw515) March 8, 2019

Congestion is still hampering traffic near the site of the crash.

Traffic in Alexandria is very CONGESTED due to crashes outside our jurisdiction (mainly the closure & massive backup on GW Parkway). Please be patient & kind to other drivers; we are all in this together. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/rzUMzgdmpS — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) March 8, 2019

A map of the area where the incident occurred is below.

