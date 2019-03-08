2 hospitalized after car slides off GW Parkway, NB lanes closed for hours

Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car slid off the George Washington Parkway and crashed into trees. The crash blocked traffic for many hours.
Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a car slid off the George Washington Parkway and crashed into trees Friday morning, shuttering northbound lanes for hours.
U.S. Park Police said it happened around 6 a.m., just before the exit to Reagan National Airport.
WTOP’s Jack Taylor said the car was on fire at some point.
Northbound lanes had been closed since shortly after the crash. They reopened around 10:30 a.m.
“GW Parkway is a mess!” one listener wrote to WTOP from the road earlier Friday. “I’ve been in the car for an hour and only gone 5 miles. Avoid it at all costs!”
Congestion is still hampering traffic near the site of the crash.
A map of the area where the incident occurred is below.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.