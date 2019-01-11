202.5
83-year-old Arlington man ID’d as victim of fatal crash

By Jennifer Ortiz January 11, 2019 11:12 am 01/11/2019 11:12am
WASHINGTON — Police in Arlington County have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in Arlington, Virginia, earlier this week.

Maynard Thaxter, 83 of Arlington, was struck on Arlington Boulevard/U.S. 50 at Manchester Street, between Patrick Henry Drive and Carlin Springs Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The accident closed Arlington Boulevard for 4 1/2 hours.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash should contact Detective S. Whalin via email or call 703-228-4159. Anonymous tipsters can contact Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the crash site:

