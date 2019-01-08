Pedestrian struck, killed in Arlington

202.5
By Rick Massimo January 8, 2019 3:22 pm 01/08/2019 03:22pm
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday morning.

The Arlington County police said the man was struck on Arlington Boulevard/U.S. 50 at Manchester Street, between Patrick Henry Drive and Carlin Springs Road at about 10:30 a.m.

The police said they’re interviewing witnesses and reconstructing the crash. The westbound lanes of the road were closed at North Manchester Street while they investigate. All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m.

Below is a map of the crash site:

