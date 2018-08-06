202
Police investigating more airbag thefts in Crystal City, Pentagon City

By ARLnow.com | @ARLnowDOTcom August 6, 2018 3:45 pm 08/06/2018 03:45pm
Roughly 20 vehicles were damaged across a series of Pentagon City and Crystal City neighborhoods on Friday. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Roughly 20 vehicles were damaged across a series of Pentagon City and Crystal City neighborhoods on Friday, marking the second time in the last month thieves have struck the area.

Arlington County police believe “the windows of approximately 20 vehicles were smashed and airbags stolen” across the area sometime on Friday night, according to a crime report.

They add that the thieves stole the tires and rims off two of those vehicles. In all, police believe the incidents occurred on the following streets:

  • 500 block of 15th Street S.
  • 1500 block of S. Arlington Ridge Road
  • 1100 block of Army Navy Drive
  • 1200 block of S. Eads Street
  • 1600 block of S. Eads Street
  • 1900 block of S. Eads Street
  • 1100 block of S. Joyce Street
  • 1600 block of S. Joyce Street

Thieves damaged approximately 35 vehicles on some of the same sections of S. Joyce Street and S. Eads Street in early July. Many residents of the RiverHouse Apartments reported having their cars damaged at the time.

Topics:
airbag theft airbags arlington Arlington, VA News ARLnow.com crystal city Local News pentagon city Virginia
