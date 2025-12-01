Was a man on crutches a key element of a bizarre carjacking that happened in the Laurel area of Anne Arundel County early last Friday morning? Police are still trying to sort that out.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Suspect walking on crutches helps group steal car in Anne Arundel County, police say

There’s a search underway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for three carjacking suspects, one of whom got a driver to stop by walking in front of his vehicle using crutches, according to police.

The carjacking happened Friday around 1:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Brock Bridge Road, near Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County police.

That’s a windy and dark two-lane road, and in that area, there’s a small park and not much else — no homes or businesses that would attract anyone in the overnight hours.

A driver told police that someone using crutches tried to cross the road in front of his car, forcing him to stop. That’s when two other suspects — one “possibly armed with a shotgun,” according to police — emerged from the woods.

“They demanded his vehicle, banged on the window, told him to exit. Ultimately, forced him out, and sort of pulled him out of the vehicle,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Justin Mulcahy said.

The group of three male suspects then drove off, police said.

Investigators are reaching out to departments around the region to see if this fits a pattern in other carjackings. Police are asking anyone with information that may help their investigation to call them at 410-222-4730.

Below is a map of the area where the carjacking occurred:

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.