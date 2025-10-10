Man arrested in cold case murder of Annapolis woman 36 years later

Police in Annapolis, Maryland, arrested a man Thursday and charged him in the cold case murder of a woman who was killed in 1989.

Police in Annapolis, Maryland, said they have found the man responsible for the cold case murder of a woman 36 years ago.

Garnet Elizabeth Griffith’s body was found on Kensington Way in Annapolis on Jan. 12, 1989, while officers were responding to a 911 call.

Police said she suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

After following new leads, the Annapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, in collaboration with partner agencies, arrested William Cook Jr., on Thursday at his home in Annapolis.

“The arrest in this case is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our detectives, both past and present, to seeking justice for every victim. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the men and women of the Annapolis Police Department, past and present, who never gave up on this case,” Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said in a news release.

Cook, 53, is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first- and second-degree rape, according to online court documents. He’s being held without bond.

