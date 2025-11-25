Md. man accused of pointing handgun at girls out singing Christmas carols

A group of 12-year-old girls were out visiting homes to sing Christmas carols Saturday night when Anne Arundel County police say a Maryland man pointed a gun at them.

A group of 12-year-old girls were visiting homes to sing Christmas carols Saturday night when Anne Arundel County police say a Maryland man pointed a gun at them.

Paul Susie is facing assault charges and is accused of pointing a loaded handgun at the three girls as they stood on his front stoop caroling in the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive, according to police.

The group was going from home to home in the Annapolis neighborhood when one girl knocked twice on Susie’s door and said they were caroling, according to charging documents.

While inside his house, 58-year-old Susie allegedly pointed a gun at the girls through a bay window next to the door at around 8:30 p.m., according to charging documents.

Susie admitted being involved in the incident, police said.

He was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. According to charging documents, Susie also faces a charge related to handling a handgun while under the influence.

Charging documents said Susie’s stoop was well lit and that Susie told a responding officer he had consumed at least one alcoholic beverage.

Police recovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun from Susie’s gun safe. He had a legal permit for the weapon.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.