Husband and wife killed in Anne Arundel County shooting

A husband and wife were gunned down Sunday afternoon in the Lake Shore area of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, and police said a man who had a “personal relationship” with the married couple has been charged in their killing.

Anne Arundel County police said in a news release they responded to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Twickenham Road just before 2 p.m. and found 54-year-old Jeanna Hayes and 56-year-old William Hayes shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to charging documents, a woman called 911 and on the call could be heard asking a man called Tony not to shoot her. That man could also be heard over the call taking to another man who he calls Charlie, and an argument over money ensued, the charging documents state.

Then, what sounds like gunshots, a call to Charlie from the woman and more pleas not to be shot. Despite her appeals, more shots ring out, after which no more voices are heard.

Thanks to information from the 911 call and additional investigation, detectives narrowed down a suspect and vehicle connected to the shooting, and at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they found that vehicle driving in the area of Severn and Ridge roads, according to police.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, police said, the vehicle fled and officers initiated a pursuit, which ended in the area of Quarterfield Road off Interstate 97 in Severn.

The suspect, 61-year-old Anthony Louis Reyes of Nottingham, Maryland, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.

Police said the shooting was an isolated and targeted incident, and that Reyes had a “personal relationship” with the couple.

Reyes will be held without bond, according to online court records.

Anne Arundel County investigators are asking anyone with more information about the case to call them at 410-222-4731 or contact the department online.

