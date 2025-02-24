Anne Arundel Co. government closes buildings, halts some public services following ‘cyber incident’

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, government buildings are closed Monday, "due to an ongoing cyber incident of external origin," officials said.

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, government buildings are closed Monday “due to an ongoing cyber incident of external origin,” officials said.

The county provided no other details regarding the incident, which was first brought to the public’s attention Saturday.

It said “precautionary measures” were being taken to ensure the safety of its computer systems.

“Telework-eligible employees are expected to work remotely using Google or internet-based systems. Emergency and essential employees must report for work at their usual times in consultation with their supervisors. All employees should consult with their supervisors to determine appropriate work assignments based on IT systems availability,” Anne Arundel County government said in a news release.

Anne Arundel County Public Library locations and Anne Arundel County Public Schools, which are not impacted by the “cyber incident,” are operating normally.

Department of Recreation and Parks amenities, including regional parks, are also operating normally.

Curbside collections will continue as scheduled, but all county recycling centers and the county landfill are closed.

With county buildings closed on February 24, 2025, some in-person services may be impacted. We encourage you to contact the department to check on their operation status before attempting to visit. Department contact information can be found online at https://t.co/mTTHh5Oiqk. — Anne Arundel County Government (@AACountyGovt) February 24, 2025

Anne Arundel County said some in-person services, such as AARP tax preparation, are closed. Residents are encouraged to contact the county department they need before attempting to visit, to check on their operation status.

It said the full impact of the incident is still being determined. No timeline for full-service restoration was provided.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.