3 dead after shooting in Annapolis parking lot

Three people are dead after a man shot two people and then turned the gun on himself in an Annapolis parking lot, police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland said.

Three people are dead after a man shot two people and then turned the gun on himself in an Annapolis parking lot, police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland said.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Riva Road in Annapolis, police spokeswoman Jacklyn Davis told reporters.

Officers responding to the scene were told the man shot another man and a woman in the parking lot and then shot himself. The shooter and the woman both died on the scene. The other man who was shot was able to drive himself to a store a short distance away on Somerville Road, where other people called 911. The man was taken to the hospital where he also died.

“It was a targeted incident,” Davis said. “There is no threat to the public as our suspect is deceased.”

Davis said police are still investigating the shooting. The identities of the people have not yet been made public. Police still have to notify next of kin, she said.

“Today, we senselessly lost three individuals to gun violence in our country,” Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad told reporters. “We’re better than this … If you see the signs that your loved one is in distress, despondent or has indicated their intent to harm someone, please, we implore you to call us.”

The county’s Crisis Responses System, known as the “warmline” offers support to people in crisis and is available 24 hours a day at 410-768-5522.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 410-222-4731. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 410-222-4700