Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » US Naval Academy breaks…

US Naval Academy breaks ground on seawall project to protect campus from rising sea levels

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland, broke ground Tuesday on a major project to repair and upgrade its seawall — an effort to “future-proof” the campus against rising sea levels and other potential threats from climate change.

The $37 million project includes raising the height of the academy’s Farragut Field Sea Wall to address daily high tides and minor storms through the year 2100, according to a news release.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro called the project “the first in a series of climate-related improvements from the Naval Academy’s comprehensive Installation Resilience Plan that I am personally committed to.”

Future plans include adding earthen berms to protect against storm surge.

Del Toro was joined by a number of officials for the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, including Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

“As we saw last October — when the Naval Academy experienced historic flooding from just a small amount of rain — the issue of climate change is an issue of national security,” Ruppersberger said, referring to the slow-moving storm that moved up the Eastern Seaboard and led to extreme flooding in Annapolis.

“I was proud to have helped secure the federal resources needed to repair the Farragut Field Sea Wall and protect against sea level rise for another 75 years,” Ruppersberger added.

Cardin said Maryland is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, noting the state’s 3,200 miles of shoreline.

“Annapolis, and by proxy the Naval Academy, is ground-zero for sea level rise on the East Coast,” Cardin said, pointing to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that shows Annapolis experienced nine high-tide flood days in 2021 and predicts the city will see up to 115 such days by 2050.

“This investment will help future-proof the U.S. Naval Academy, and I will continue looking for additional ways to help our military installations build additional resilience to climate change,” Cardin said.

Construction is being carried out by Cianbro Corporation of Pittsfield, Maine, to repair portions of the seawall along Farragut Field and Santee Basin.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up