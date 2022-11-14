Propane tanker overturns on Severn River Bridge

A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on westbound U.S. 50 on the Severn River Bridge, shutting down that bridge span in Anne Arundel County early Monday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said at 7:15 a.m. that crews estimated it would take five hours to completely reopen the highway.

The accident occurred before 4:43 a.m.

Both spans of the bridge closed around 6 a.m., but by 7:08 a.m., WTOP Traffic reported that eastbound was getting by two lanes to the right. Two other lanes remain closed.

Westbound U.S. 50 is diverted at northbound Maryland Route 2. WTOP Traffic says that traffic is heavy on Route 2.

According to the State Highway Administration, crews need to upright the tanker, tow it to another location and offload the diesel tanks, then burn off the 10,000 pounds of propane the truck is carrying.

If they can’t do this at another location, they will try to do so at the scene.

Because of the accident, Anne Arundel County Public Schools said. all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually on Monday.