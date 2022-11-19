Police: driver charged with DUI after multivehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Anne Arundel Co.

A multivehicle crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has left one dead, according to state police. The crash happened in the predawn hours of Saturday, and officials have charged a suspect with driving under the influence.

In a statement, Maryland State Police said they arrested Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of Bowie, Maryland, for her involvement in the crash.

Around 12:45 a.m., Maryland state troopers responded to the five-vehicle crash on Interstate 97 at Route 32. According to the statement, crash investigators alleged that Bryant-Pelloni was driving into oncoming traffic, heading north in the southbound traffic lanes of I-97.

Police said Bryant-Pelloni’s vehicle smashed into a car that 68-year-old Brian Mahaney was driving. In the statement, officials said Mahaney was driving in the highway lanes meant for southbound traffic at the time of the crash. He died at the scene of the crash, police said.

After the initial collision, police say a third driver tried to avoid the two-vehicle collision but instead swerved into a fourth vehicle, which caused a fifth driver to slam into crash debris.

State police consulted with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office after the investigation, and officials charged Bryant-Pelloni with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol and negligent vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities transported Bryant-Pelloni to Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where she awaits her initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.