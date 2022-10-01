Person found dead in burning vehicle in Anne Arundel Co. was shot, autopsy says

An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning car in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot.

An autopsy revealed that the person found dead in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shot.

A person’s remains were found charred in the back seat of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames just before midnight on Tuesday. The vehicle was off a winding stretch of Brock Bridge Road north of Route 198 near the Howard County line.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore said the victim was shot.

What was originally being investigated as a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, the Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted.

“We don’t know anything about the victim. We don’t know age; we don’t know race; we don’t know sex,” Lieutenant Jackie Davis said on Wednesday. “The remains were charred beyond recognition.”

Police on Friday said there was no update on the victim’s identity.

The vehicle — which police think could be an SUV — was burned down to the frame. It was found about 100 yards off the road, close to a dense tree line.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the case to call them at 410-222-4700 or to report the tip online.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.