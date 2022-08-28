RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Anne Arundel bill to limit flags on county property receives pushback

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

August 28, 2022, 2:01 PM

In Anne Arundel County, Maryland, a proposed bill would limit what kind of flags can be displayed on county property — but the proposal is receiving pushback from a number of local groups.

Council member Nathan Volke, a Republican, is behind the move, and told the Capital Gazette that, while he expected to receive pushback from both sides, the goal is to create an “easy set of rules.”

Volke said he was moved to act after observing the controversy in Boston over what flags should be flown at government buildings there.

The proposal seeks to ban all flags except for U.S., state and county flags from being flown or displayed on county property.

The bill is receiving pushback from the LGBTQ+ community, and veterans who are in support of POW/MIA flags.

Democratic council member Sarah Lacey has expressed an intention to vote against the bill, stressing it won’t limit hateful flags from being displayed across the county.

