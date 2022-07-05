RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Search underway for boater involved in Anne Arundel Co. deadly hit-and-run

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

July 5, 2022, 5:36 PM

Maryland Natural Resources Police are searching for the driver of a boat that they say struck another and killed a woman before leaving the scene in Anne Arundel County on Sunday night.

Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena was killed when the 20-foot Wellcraft boat she was on was struck from behind in a restricted speed zone entering the Magothy River.

Speeds in the channel are restricted to 6 knots, which is around 7 miles per hour.

Police say the striking boat was a white center-console vessel about 25 feet long. It was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St. Claire.

MDNR Police ask anyone with information about the crash or the boat operators to call 410-260-8888.

