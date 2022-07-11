Private security guards are headed to downtown Annapolis this summer, thanks to more than $90,000 in funding from the State of Maryland.

Private security guards are headed to downtown Annapolis this summer, thanks to more than $90,000 in funding from the state of Maryland.

The money, awarded to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, comes from Gov. Larry Hogan’s new Community Safety Works program.

“Downtown Annapolis Partnership is adding Safety Ambassadors to downtown Annapolis this year to guide visitors to local destinations, and be an extra set of eyes for potential safety issues,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

The “ambassadors” will not be armed, the partnership added: “They will give directions to visitors as needed, and report safety issues which could mean calling the police or reporting a missing brick in a sidewalk, etc.”

The grants were administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and announced in April.

“Our $500 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative includes neighborhood safety grants to support hardware upgrades, lighting, cameras and increased security services for community organizations, business districts and Main Streets across the state,” Hogan said in a statement at the time.

“With this first round of funding, we are empowering local organizations and residents to take an active role in making their communities safer.”