RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 'Safety Ambassadors' headed to…

‘Safety Ambassadors’ headed to downtown Annapolis this summer

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 11, 2022, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Private security guards are headed to downtown Annapolis this summer, thanks to more than $90,000 in funding from the state of Maryland.

The money, awarded to the Downtown Annapolis Partnership, comes from Gov. Larry Hogan’s new Community Safety Works program.

“Downtown Annapolis Partnership is adding Safety Ambassadors to downtown Annapolis this year to guide visitors to local destinations, and be an extra set of eyes for potential safety issues,” the organization said in a Facebook post.

The “ambassadors” will not be armed, the partnership added: “They will give directions to visitors as needed, and report safety issues which could mean calling the police or reporting a missing brick in a sidewalk, etc.”

The grants were administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and announced in April.

“Our $500 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative includes neighborhood safety grants to support hardware upgrades, lighting, cameras and increased security services for community organizations, business districts and Main Streets across the state,” Hogan said in a statement at the time.

“With this first round of funding, we are empowering local organizations and residents to take an active role in making their communities safer.”

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up