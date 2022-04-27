RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Md. approves over $5…

Md. approves over $5 million for future Annapolis park along Chesapeake Bay

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 27, 2022, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland’s Board of Public Works has approved over $5.2 million in funding to help buy and preserve historic land along the Chesapeake Bay.

And that 5.17-acre property will become the newest Annapolis park.

The land is near Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches, which were popular with the region’s Black community during segregation, when they were prohibited from visiting other beaches.

Carr’s Beach, in fact, was the site of shows by such legends as Chuck Berry, the Temptations, Tina Turner, Little Richard and Billie Holiday.

“My mother and many African Americans visited Carr’s Beach between the 1940s and 1960s to enjoy concerts and recreation,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said in a statement Wednesday, “and I am pleased that we will be providing new opportunities for future generations to make lasting memories.”

The state, the City of Annapolis, Blacks of the Chesapeake and the Chesapeake Conservancy have entered into an agreement with The Conservation Fund to acquire the property for around $7 million through a patchwork of funding.

The mostly wooded property contains over 300 feet of beach area — with direct waterfront access to the Bay.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Army attempt to modernize IT for multi-domain ops is establishing milestones, filling in top leaders

Nowhere safe to hide: What online harassment is doing to service members and the military

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up