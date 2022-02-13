Suspect in Saturday shooting in Annapolis, Md. turns himself in

According to a news release from the Annapolis Police Department, John Estep, 41, of Annapolis turned himself in without incident on Sunday.

Police in Annapolis, Maryland, say the suspect in a Saturday night shooting that left two juveniles hospitalized has turned himself in.

Police say Estep was arrested on several charges, including two counts of first-degree assault.

He was released on personal recognizance, according to the police. WTOP has reached out for more information but police did not respond ahead of publication.

On Saturday night, two juveniles, a 14 year-old male and a 10 year-old female, were found suffering from gunshot wounds on Monument Street in Annapolis. They were discovered by police who had originally been called to the nearby 100 block of Obery Court on reports of a possible home invasion. A subsequent call alerted police to gunshot victims in the area.

The 14-year-old is in stable condition and the 10-year-old is in serious, but stable condition, according to police.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated, the APD release said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact APD detectives at 410-260-3439.

Approximate location of Saturday night’s shooting in Annapolis:

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.