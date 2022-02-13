OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Annapolis police investigate shooting of two juveniles

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 13, 2022, 5:59 AM

Two minors were discovered with gunshot wounds on Saturday night in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police say.

Officers say that the shooting happened before 7:40 p.m. in Annapolis.

Police say they were responding to reports of a shooting when officers found the two juvenile victims with apparent gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Obery Court.

Those two unidentified minors were hospitalized, and their condition remains unknown. The age and gender of the victims wasn’t specified.

Police say the investigation is “active and fluid.” They said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department’s detectives at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland online, through the P3 Tips smartphone app or over the phone at 410-280-CLUE (2583).

Here’s a map of where the incident occurred.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

