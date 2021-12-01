CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Vacant Annapolis home goes up in flames

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 9:28 AM

Scenes from the firefighters’ response to the house fire on Admiral Drive in Annapolis, Maryland, on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Courtesy Mike Hugg Media
Here’s waht the house fire on Admiral Drive in Annapolis, Maryland, looked like.

Courtesy Mike Hugg Media
The home was abandoned.

Courtesy Mike Hugg Media
(1/3)

A fire destroyed an abandoned, single-family home in Annapolis, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. on Admiral Drive off Jennifer Road.

There were no injuries, according to fire officials, who said that Admiral Drive was closed until at 7 a.m.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

