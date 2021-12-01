Vacant Annapolis home goes up in flames

A fire destroyed an abandoned, single-family home in Annapolis, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

The home was abandoned.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. on Admiral Drive off Jennifer Road.

There were no injuries, according to fire officials, who said that Admiral Drive was closed until at 7 a.m.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.