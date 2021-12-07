CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Man whose car broke down on BW Parkway struck by car

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 10:12 AM

A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by car on the Baltimore Washington Parkway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes just before Maryland Route 198.

The man’s car had broken down, and he was standing outside the car waiting for assistance when he was struck, Sgt. Roselyn Norment, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Park Police, told WTOP.

The crash closed all lanes of the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway at Maryland Route 197.

Below is a map of the general location of the crash:

