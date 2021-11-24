BW Parkway reopens after woman struck and killed

A woman is dead after she was struck by a car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the northbound lanes, just north of MD-197 near Laurel. All northbound lanes in that area were shut down but reopened at around 8:30 a.m.

U.S. Park Police believes the 26-year-old woman was hit while walking on the parkway.

No cars stayed on the scene and police said there aren’t any witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at at 888-361-3332 or 202-379-4877, or to email them at USPP_TIPline@nps.gov.

Below is a map of the area.