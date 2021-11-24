THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » BW Parkway reopens after…

BW Parkway reopens after woman struck and killed

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman is dead after she was struck by a car on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on the northbound lanes, just north of MD-197 near Laurel. All  northbound lanes in that area were shut down but reopened at around 8:30 a.m.

U.S. Park Police believes the 26-year-old woman was hit while walking on the parkway.

No cars stayed on the scene and police said there aren’t any witnesses.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at at 888-361-3332 or 202-379-4877, or to email them at .

Below is a map of the area.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up