Anne Arundel school leaders tweak distance learning program amid quarantine spike

In less than one week, the number of public school students in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, under quarantined for coronavirus exposure has spiked.

Earlier this week, more than 1,000 students were at home on a 10-day stay because they, or someone they know, had COVID-19 symptoms. That figure morphed to almost 1,400 by the end of the week.

Starting Oct. 4, school leaders will expand their distance learning program to include a temporary option, said Anne Arundel County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Maureen McMahon.

Here’s how it works: quarantined students will log in from home with a virtual teacher during the 10-day quarantine period. When that’s over, they head back to class.

All the work completed in the online class goes to the student’s regular teacher and the student gets full credit.

Before crafting this option, virtual and in-person teachers had to link up and coordinate lesson plans for each quarantined student. Teachers complained as a result.

School leaders hope the new learning option will alleviate frustration among teachers who had to shuffle assignments from different students across the county.

