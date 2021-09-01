CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 dead, child hurt…

1 dead, child hurt in Anne Arundel Co. hit-and-run

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 5, 2021, 7:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed and a child was hurt after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Gov. Ritchie Highway, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The county police said Mario Garcia Morales, 52, of Baltimore, and an 11-year-old boy were walking south on the shoulder of the road at Magothy Bridge Road in Pasadena at about 9:15 p.m. when they were hit by a car that was making a U-turn from the southbound lanes to the northbound.

The man was killed and the boy suffered minor injuries, the police said.

The car that hit them drove off in the northbound lanes, the police said, adding that it’s a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler or a Dodge.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up