1 dead, child hurt in Anne Arundel Co. hit-and-run

A man was killed and a child was hurt after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night on Gov. Ritchie Highway, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The county police said Mario Garcia Morales, 52, of Baltimore, and an 11-year-old boy were walking south on the shoulder of the road at Magothy Bridge Road in Pasadena at about 9:15 p.m. when they were hit by a car that was making a U-turn from the southbound lanes to the northbound.

The man was killed and the boy suffered minor injuries, the police said.

The car that hit them drove off in the northbound lanes, the police said, adding that it’s a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler or a Dodge.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.