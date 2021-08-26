Raccoon found on B&A Trail in Anne Arundel tests positive for rabies

Health officials in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are warning residents about a rabid raccoon found on the B&A Trail near Joyce Lane in Arnold.

They want to know if anyone came in contact with the animal, which was located Aug. 24.

“If you or your pet had contact with a raccoon, or your pet has unexplained wounds, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 443-481-3140 after business hours,” the agency said in a release.

Since rabies is spread orally through bites and saliva from the infected animal, treatment might be needed for anyone who handled, fed or was attacked by the raccoon.

“Rabies is a fatal disease and preventive treatment (injections) must be started as soon as possible,” the agency said.

For more info on rabies, visit www.aahealth.org/rabies.