Police: Woman wounded in Maryland home invasion

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police say a 74-year-old woman was wounded when an unknown man armed with a knife entered her Edgewater home and confronted her in a bedroom early Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at a home on Likes Road and police say the woman told them that after the man confronted her, they struggled and she received a small puncture wound to her upper torso.

The woman was able to get away to call 911 and the man fled. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel transported the woman to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

