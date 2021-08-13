CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Woman wounded in…

Police: Woman wounded in Maryland home invasion

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police say a 74-year-old woman was wounded when an unknown man armed with a knife entered her Edgewater home and confronted her in a bedroom early Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion at a home on Likes Road and police say the woman told them that after the man confronted her, they struggled and she received a small puncture wound to her upper torso.

The woman was able to get away to call 911 and the man fled. Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel transported the woman to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up