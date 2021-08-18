CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Anne Arundel Co. police believe multiple cars hit person on Route 3

Nardos Mesmer | nmesmer@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 10:07 AM

A pedestrian might have been struck by more than one vehicle on Maryland’s Crain Highway early Wednesday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said the person was hit around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Md. Route 3/Crain Highway before Crawford Boulevard.

All cars involved left the scene before police arrived. Investigators are looking for a 1999 or 2007 Ford F-250 with damage to the driver’s side.

The pedestrian’s gender and the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports all lane closures on Route 3 cleared around 8:15 a.m. following a police investigation.

