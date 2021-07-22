Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration headquarters evacuated after gas leak

The headquarters of the Motor Vehicle Administration in Maryland has been evacuated Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

Anne Arundel County Fire said a crew working outside the Glen Burnie building struck a high-pressure gas line around 10:30 a.m.

The line fed into the building and there was gas leaking both outside and inside the building.

All customers and employees were evacuated. There were no injuries.

The fire department says BGE secured the leak around 11:30 a.m. The department is working to ventilate the building of any residual gas.

The MVA is reaching out to customers who had appointments at that location Thursday to reschedule.