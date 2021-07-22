Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration headquarters evacuated after gas leak

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 12:47 PM

The headquarters of the Motor Vehicle Administration in Maryland has been evacuated Thursday morning because of a gas leak.

Anne Arundel County Fire said a crew working outside the Glen Burnie building struck a high-pressure gas line around 10:30 a.m.

The line fed into the building and there was gas leaking both outside and inside the building.

All customers and employees were evacuated. There were no injuries.

The fire department says BGE secured the leak around 11:30 a.m. The department is working to ventilate the building of any residual gas.

The MVA is reaching out to customers who had appointments at that location Thursday to reschedule.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

