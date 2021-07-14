Coronavirus News: Telework policy to stay at U of Md.? | Teen sensation promotes vaccines for young people | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Arrest made in killing of midshipman’s mom

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 11:23 AM

One person has been arrested in the killing of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman’s mother, Annapolis police said.

Details about the arrest have not been released yet. Police will hold a 1 p.m. news conference.

A stray bullet struck Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston after midnight on June 29.

The bullet struck her as she sat on the patio of a hotel on West Street celebrating.

She and her husband had been in town for their son’s induction ceremony. Leonard Cummings III is prospect for the school’s football team.

Authorities had offered a $57,000 reward for information in the case.

Cummings was the third homicide in Annapolis this year.

