Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Maryland News » Reward increased to $57K…

Reward increased to $57K after mother of midshipman killed

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNPOLIS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say that a reward of $57,000 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman’s mother.

WBAL reports that Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson made an announcement Friday that the reward money had increased.

Several anonymous alumni from the Naval Academy have partnered with the police department’s foundation to provide an additional $25,000 to the reward.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis hotel.

She and her husband were in town from Houston, Texas, for their son’s induction ceremony.

The police chief said he hopes the additional money will make someone “do the right thing and come forward.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up