Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Anne Arundel police officer…

Anne Arundel police officer in serious condition after car crash

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

July 10, 2021, 12:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A police officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is in serious condition after a two-car crash Friday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Annapolis Road near Disney Avenue in Fort Meade.

Anne Arundel police said a marked law enforcement vehicle and a civilian car collided together in the crash.

Paramedics took both drivers to a hospital. The officer is in serious condition, and the other victim suffered minor injuries.

No word on what led to the crash, but Anne Arundel police is investigating the collision.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Meet the agency whose COVID-19 response earned near-perfect marks

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2-plus months to process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up