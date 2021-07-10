Anne Arundel police officer in serious condition after car crash

A police officer in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is in serious condition after a two-car crash Friday evening.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Annapolis Road near Disney Avenue in Fort Meade.

Anne Arundel police said a marked law enforcement vehicle and a civilian car collided together in the crash.

Paramedics took both drivers to a hospital. The officer is in serious condition, and the other victim suffered minor injuries.

No word on what led to the crash, but Anne Arundel police is investigating the collision.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.