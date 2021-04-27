CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Anne Arundel County lifts…

Anne Arundel County lifts restrictions on gatherings

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 27, 2021, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All limits on social gatherings in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, are being lifted Tuesday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced.

In a Tuesday morning briefing, Pittman said the remaining limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings would end at 5 p.m. State COVID-19 safety rules remain in effect, but “they’re not specific to social gatherings,” Pittman said.

The move comes as coronavirus case rates in the county continue to decline — below 19 per 100,000 in the latest numbers, down from 23 at the height of the most-recent surge.

“We are expecting and recommending that people continue to mask and [practice] social distance,” Pittman added.

While case numbers are down, the county is also experiencing what the county’s health officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, called “a pretty steep dropoff” in vaccination rates. Last week, the county’s health clinics began the Monday with 5% of their appointments still available; this Monday, 70% of the appointments were available.

“That is a cause for concern,” Pittman said, noting that roughly half the adults in the county have been vaccinated. “We have a lot of work to do.”

He and Kalyanaraman said the county is making efforts to reach out through advertising and social media, as well as through community leaders, to people hesitant about taking the vaccine, but that people needed to look at the big picture too.

Before another fall and winter surge of cases can get going, Pittman said, “This is the moment that every adult has a choice to make: We either end this pandemic or we allow it to continue.”

Getting vaccinated for the sake of the entire county, he said, was not only a matter of personal protection, but also “a chance to do something truly great.”

Kalyanaraman added that vaccinations lead to such developments as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement Tuesday that masks will no longer be required outdoors if there’s proper distancing – a move he supports.

“It makes sense. This is what vaccinations are for,” Kalyanaraman said, adding that with more people vaccinated, more mandates can be lifted.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Sen. Hassan’s technical fix of MGT Act is a major step to overhaul latest IT modernization challenges

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up