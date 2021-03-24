US Naval Academy begins to ease restrictions for midshipmen

The U.S. Naval Academy has begun to ease restrictions that were put in place after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Gazette reported Tuesday that the academy in Annapolis is allowing food to be delivered again and midshipmen to perform outdoor meetings and formations.

Student interaction is still limited to roommates with the exception of socially-distanced formations outside.

The academy had experienced an outbreak of the disease.

And nearly 200 midshipmen were moved to local hotels in order to expand quarantine and isolation space.

But there are still a number of students in quarantine.

The number of cases isn’t decreasing fast enough to resume in-person classes. They will remain online through Friday.

