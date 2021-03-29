George Fox Middle School open for new name suggestions

Anne Arundel County school board members unanimously voted earlier this month to rename George Fox Middle School in Maryland. Now the board is asking the public for name suggestions.

The school was originally named in 1949 after the county’s first public school superintendent, George Fox, who did not support equal pay for African American teachers. He was superintendent from 1916 to 1946.

The school board voted to rename the school in order to create a more inclusive school environment that makes students from all backgrounds feel welcome.

New name suggestions for George Fox should include the person’s significance and their date of death. According to a press release, name suggestions must be of a deceased person of more than three years.

County residents can submit their suggestions by email to schoolname@aacps.org or mail it to 7922 Outing Avenue, Pasadena, MD 21122. The deadline to submit name suggestions is by noon on April 7.

Name suggestions that meet the standards will be compiled into a list and published. George Fox staff members and families of Northeast cluster students will vote on the new name.

The voting committee and process will be established and announced in mid-April.