Anne Arundel County Public Library walk-in service reopens April 12

Bookworms, rejoice: Maryland's Anne Arundel County Public Library system will reopen for walk-in service starting April 12.

Library hours are also changing, according to a news release.

The library system will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at eight locations.

The locations offering Sunday hours are Busch Annapolis, Crofton, Discoveries: The Library at the Mall, Glen Burnie, Maryland City at Russett, Odenton, Severn and Severna Park. However, the Sunday hours will end in May.

Curbside pickup will continue during library hours.

“We are excited to once again open the library for on demand service,” Library CEO Skip Auld said. “With our customers’ help, we believe we can now safely provide library service in our buildings. We have missed seeing our customers and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of the community.”

Anyone visiting a library must wear a mask. People may be asked to limit their time inside, and capacity limits are in place.