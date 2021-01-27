Indoor dining, sports practice, more: Anne Arundel Co. loosening restrictions Friday

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order 42 on Wednesday amid a downward trend in coronavirus cases.

Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will ease some restrictions for many businesses as COVID-19 health metrics show promise, and some that were shuttered entirely may open their doors to limited capacity starting Friday.

After saying he would a day earlier, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed Executive Order 42 on Wednesday amid a decline in coronavirus cases in the county and across the state.

The slight relaxing of pandemic restrictions is effective noon Friday.

Businesses and services that were operating at 25% capacity — such as restaurants, retail and places of worship — can move to 50% capacity. Movie theaters, pool halls, bingo halls and other businesses that were closed under the current restrictions will be able to operate at 25% capacity.

Organized sports competitions can resume starting Feb. 8.

The county has seen two straight weeks of declining case numbers, which is the longest downward trend of cases since August. Hospitalizations have also started to drop.

Pittman, however, still urged residents to remain vigilant by following public health protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance.

Here’s what’s part of the new executive order (see a full list here):

Personal services businesses, such as hair and nail salons, and barbershops, can increase capacity to 50% of that establishment’s maximum occupancy

Religious facilities can increase to 50% capacity; outdoor services can be held on recognized religious holidays with a cap of 250 people, and public health protocols must be followed

Retail can increase to 50% capacity

Food service spots located in indoor shopping mall food courts can reopen

Food service businesses can also increase indoor dining capacity to 50%; outdoor dining is allowed as long as 50% of the tent sides remain up

Organized sports practice and skills sessions are allowed as long as athletes wear face masks at all times; at indoor facilities, the maximum number of participants and coaches in an activity area is 15 people

Fitness centers can increase to 50% capacity with at least 100 square feet between participants; all staff and customers must wear face coverings at all times

Casinos can increase to 50% capacity; live call bingo halls and pool halls are permitted to open at 25% of maximum capacity

Bowling alleys, roller rinks and indoor ice rinks can increase to 50% capacity

Indoor theaters, including movie theaters, and outdoor performance venues can open at 25% of maximum capacity

Outdoor sporting venues can open at 25% of maximum capacity

Cigar and hookah lounges, and adult entertainment venues, can open at 25% of maximum capacity

