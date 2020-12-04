CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. plans for more restrictions, Md. leaders urge vigilance | Latest test results
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland man convicted of…

Maryland man convicted of killing girlfriend gets new trial

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 8:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s second-highest court ordered a new trial for a man who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2018 for the shooting death of his girlfriend Tonja Chadwick.

The Baltimore Sun reports Marco Holmes’ conviction was overturned this week. It’s the latest case to be reversed by the Court of Special Appeals after they ruled trial judges had wrongly prevented defense attorneys from asking prospective jurors certain questions.

During Holmes’ trail, his attorney had requested to ask whether prospective jurors would be unable to comply with the presumption of innocence for Holmes or the state’s burden of proof. The trial judge denied that request.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

DoD prepared with pilot to vaccinate about 44k people as soon as shot is ready

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

'We have a way to go and a lot to do,' FEMA administrator says of culture improvement efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up