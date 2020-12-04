Maryland man convicted of killing girlfriend gets new trial

Maryland’s second-highest court ordered a new trial for a man who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2018 for the shooting death of his girlfriend Tonja Chadwick.

The Baltimore Sun reports Marco Holmes’ conviction was overturned this week. It’s the latest case to be reversed by the Court of Special Appeals after they ruled trial judges had wrongly prevented defense attorneys from asking prospective jurors certain questions.

During Holmes’ trail, his attorney had requested to ask whether prospective jurors would be unable to comply with the presumption of innocence for Holmes or the state’s burden of proof. The trial judge denied that request.

