Suspect in custody after Anne Arundel Co. ice cream store assault

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, have arrested one of two suspects accused of attacking employees in an Edgewater ice cream store after being asked to wear face masks.

Twenty-six-year-old Bowie resident Ibukunoluwa Opanuga was taken into custody and charged with assault for her alleged involvement in the incident at the Cold Stone Creamery on Lee Airpark Drive on Nov. 7.

Anne Arundel County police claim Opanuga and a second suspect, 35-year-old Musaab Abdul Ali of D.C., entered the store without face masks. After employees asked them to put masks on, both suspects reportedly argued back until a fight broke out.

The suspects beat the employees and left in a silver Nissan Altima before officers arrived, police said. Two employees required treatment at a hospital, with one suffering broken bones.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ali for his alleged role in the assault. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 410-222-1960, or via the Anne Arundel Co. police tip line at 410-222-4700.

