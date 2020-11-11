CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to tighten COVID-19 restrictions amid surge | CDC on importance of mask | Region's latest test results
Maryland ice cream store workers beaten after mask request

The Associated Press

November 11, 2020, 1:21 PM

EDGEWATER, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said they’re looking for a man and a woman who attacked employees of an ice cream store after they were asked to wear masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anne Arundel County police said earlier this week that the incident took place inside a Cold Stone Creamery, at 15 Lee AirPark Drive in Edgewater, around 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Police said the mask request turned into a sidewalk beating. The suspects left before police arrived in a silver Nissan Altima with an unknown registration.

WBAL-TV reported Tuesday that the two employees ended up in the hospital. One was there with broken bones.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

