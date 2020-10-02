CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Anne Arundel Co. warns voters of illegal ballot collection scam

Rob Woodfork

October 2, 2020, 7:34 AM

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is telling voters to be aware of an illegal scam involving door-to-door ballot collection, which is not a service the county provides.

The county’s board of elections said Thursday that someone is illegally going door-to-door trying to collect completed Presidential General Election Ballots. The board of elections said it does not and would not send any of its members to neighborhoods to collect ballots, and anyone offering to turn in your ballot for you is not working for the board of elections.

The county reminds voters to never give a stranger your ballot to turn in on your behalf, and to only ask a trusted source if you need assistance getting your ballot to one of Anne Arundel County’s 32 drop boxes.

If you have received one of the described offers call the board of elections at 410-222-6600.

