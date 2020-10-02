Anne Arundel Co. warns voters of illegal ballot collection scam

The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is advising voters to be aware of an illegal scam involving door-to-door ballot collection, which is not a service the county provides.

Notice To: Anne Arundel County Registered Voters. pic.twitter.com/ED9H4LTsRm — Anne Arundel BOE (@annearundelboe) October 1, 2020

The county’s board of elections said Thursday that someone is illegally going door-to-door trying to collect completed Presidential General Election Ballots. The board of elections said it does not and would not send any of its members to neighborhoods to collect ballots, and anyone offering to turn in your ballot for you is not working for the board of elections.

The county reminds voters to never give a stranger your ballot to turn in on your behalf, and to only ask a trusted source if you need assistance getting your ballot to one of Anne Arundel County’s 32 drop boxes.

If you have received one of the described offers call the board of elections at 410-222-6600.

