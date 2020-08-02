Anne Arundel Co. officer charged with theft for stealing firearms from home

In a statement, Anne Arundel County Interim Police Chief William Lowry thanked law enforcement who carried out the warrant, announcing investigators would continue to pursue new evidence that may lead to additional charges.

An Anne Arundel County officer has been arrested and charged with theft after police said he stole firearms while responding to a death in a Maryland home.

Cpl. Jacob Miskill with the Anne Arundel County Police Department was among several officers who had investigated a report of an unattended death in the 1600 block of Wall Drive in Pasadena on April 27, the agency said in a news release.

On Friday, July 31, police received information that Miskill — a five-year veteran of the department — may have stolen firearms and other property from the residence over three months ago.

Following an internal investigation, police obtained and carried out a search-and-seizure warrant on Miskill’s home this weekend, where he was then taken into custody.

Miskill faces charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, scheming to commit theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and misconduct in office, police said.

In a statement, Anne Arundel County Interim Police Chief William Lowry thanked law enforcement who carried out the warrant, announcing investigators would continue to pursue new evidence that may lead to additional charges.

“The actions of this individual are contrary to the sacred oath that we as police officers take to protect and serve our community and to uphold the laws of the state of Maryland,” Lowry said.

“This officer’s criminal actions tarnish the badge worn by every Anne Arundel County police officer, and the actions are inexcusable.”

Miskill made his first court appearance on Saturday and was released on his own recognizance, according to Maryland Case Search records. His next court date has not been announced.

Police said the case and investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to police at 410-222-4700, or by calling the Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8740.

Below is a map showing the location of the alleged theft.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.